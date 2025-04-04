Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Adani Group, India's largest and fastest-growing integrated infrastructure conglomerate, shined at the IAA Olive Crown Awards by winning four gold awards across different categories.

According to a press release, the Group was honoured with the award for the Corporate Social Crusader of the Year, the Green Advertiser of the Year and the Pankha film was crowned with two gold awards for being the best film in the categories TV/Cinema (Corporate) and Digital by the Olive Crown Awards, which recognizes and celebrates creative excellence in communicating Sustainability.

Established in 1938, the International Advertising Association (IAA) is the only global association that represents marketers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and the media. It comprises 56 chapters with members from 76 countries, including the top 10 economies in the world, and is headquartered in New York.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Group, said, "Our green initiatives demonstrate our businesses' critical role in safeguarding the planet for future generations. The Corporate Social Crusader of the Year award is a testament to our unwavering commitment. It underscores the positive impact of the Adani Group's dedication to clean energy in enhancing the quality of life for millions of Indians. Our commitment to renewable and sustainable energy is a cornerstone of our broader efforts. We are deeply honoured."

Aman Kumar Singh, President & Head of Strategy and Chairman's Office & Group Head - Corporate Brand Custodian, said winning these awards is a moment of immense pride for the Adani Group.

"This recognition is a tribute to the hard work and unwavering spirit of all Adanians. This film goes beyond the scale, size and speed of the Adani Group, highlighting the profound impact the Group is creating in the lives of common people. The film not only celebrates the indomitable spirit of 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' (#AdaniHKKDH) of today's India and Indians but also reflects Adani's steadfast commitment to building a bright future for all."

The award ceremony was held in Mumbai, with the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, as the guest of honour. Ajay Kakar, Head - Corporate Branding, Adani Group, received the award on behalf of the Group. (ANI)

