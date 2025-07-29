New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a major energy transition giant, recorded robust financial performance with standalone revenue from operations reaching Rs 1,491 crore, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year growth in the first quarter of the financial year 2026.

The EBITDA, which refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, stood at Rs 301 crore, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Net Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 162 crore for the standalone entity. On a consolidated basis, the company recorded a PAT of Rs 165 crore for the same period.

To ensure volume growth, AGTL took a calibrated approach in passing on higher price to consumers.

"During the quarter, we achieved a robust year-on-year volume growth of 16 per cent, driven by a 21 per cent increase in CNG volumes. We are continuing the expansion of our CGD networks across all 34 Geographical Areas (GAs), with over 14,000 inch-km of backbone steel pipelines and 650 CNG stations. We are very close to touching 1 million consumers. EV charging points have increased to over 3,800," said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas.

"This all-round superior performance was delivered while APM gas allocation for CNG was at 43% and the balance supplies were being offset with allocation of higher priced new wells and HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) gas. As a result of our continued efforts to build a robust gas sourcing portfolio, enhanced operational efficiency and digitalisation of processes, we have ensured 100% reliability of supply and continuation of prudent pricing to our consumers both for PNG and CNG. Happy to note that Team ATGL has delivered sustained stable EBITDA even as gas prices rose sharply year-on-year," Manglani added.

According to the financial statement on the infrastructure and operations front, the company continued to strengthen its infrastructure and operations, expanding its CNG station network to 650 stations across 34 Geographical Areas (GAs) in Q1FY26.

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections surpassed 9.9 lakh households, contributing to a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in PNG volume.

Adani Total Gas's CNG volume rose significantly by 21 per cent year-on-year, driven by increased adoption and network expansion across multiple GAs.

Overall, the company achieved a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in total gas volume, reflecting steady operational progress.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding not only our CGD infrastructure across our geographical areas but also our LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG (Compressed Biogas) businesses. During the quarter, we commissioned our first CBG station in Haryana," Manglani added.

He highlighted that, additionally, the company's recent partnership with Jio-bp, which will see both partners offering each other's fuel options at select outlets, is expected to help us accelerate the addition of DODO and CODO CNG stations with Jio-bp fuels across all our 34 GAs.

ATGL is India's leading City Gas Distribution (CDG) company with a presence in 53 Geographical Areas - 34 directly and 19 through the 50:50 JV Indian Oil- Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) - offering low-carbon energy solutions for industry, residential and auto sectors.

ATGL has formed two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Adani TotalEnergiesE-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for their e-mobility and biomass businesses, respectively. ATGL has also formed a 50:50 joint venture, namely Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited, for its gas meter manufacturing business. (ANI)

