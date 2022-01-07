New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the number of doctors that the country produced over the past 7 decades will be added to the health workers in the next decade alone. He pointed out that the Centre had added 60,000 more medical seats since 2014 to the existing 90,000 seats for the undergraduates and postgraduates in the country.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata, PM Modi said, "The number of doctors that the country produced in the last 70 years, will be produced in the coming 10 years."

Talking about the work done by his government in the medical sector, the Prime Minister said that his government has added 60,000 more medical seats.

"The number of medical seats of undergraduates and postgraduates in the country till 2014 was nearly 90,000. We have added 60,000 new seats in the last 7 years. In 2014, India had only 6 AIIMS. Today, the country is pacing forth toward having a strong network of 22 AIIMS," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the country will achieve the historical feat of administering 1.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in less than a year, today.

He said, "The country had started the new year with the beginning of vaccination of the youth from 15 to 18 years age group. Today, in the first week of the first month of the year, the country is achieving the historical feat of administering 1.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in less than a year's time."

The Prime Minister further said that the feat is a symbol of the self-reliance of India. (ANI)

