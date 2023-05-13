New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) An additional judge of the Gauhati High Court was elevated as a permanent judge on Saturday, the Law Ministry said.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification saying Justice Robin Phukan has been appointed as a judge in the Gauhati High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or as they are popularly called "permanent judges".

