Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Additional Director General of Police (Western Command), Chandigarh, PV Ramasastry on Wednesday visited the Jammu border to review the preparation of the Amarnath Yatra.

Ramasastry embarked on his two-day visit to the Jammu border on June 22 this year, according to an official statement by Border Security Force (BSF).

Also Read | Rohit Ji Thakor Providing Free Food Prasad to Lakhs of Devotees Who Come To Visit Mataji in the Surya Chandanmani Visamo Annakshetra of Pava for the Last 35 Years.

DK Boora, IG FTR Jammu gave a detailed presentation to the ADG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, describing the general security scenario in AOR.

PV Ramasastry also visited the Samba/Kathua borders where he took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations, the statement read.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Three More Legislators Arrive at Guwahati Hotel, Tally in Eknath Shinde Camp Rises to 44.

Special emphasis was given to the tunnel and drone threats posed by Pak drones abetting the smuggling of weapons or narcotics from across the border to the Indian Territory.

During the visit, ADG also interacted with jawans and praised the troops for displaying alertness which shows their devotion and dedication to performing duties in this challenging scenario round the clock, it added.

Notably, this year, the pilgrims can also avail of helicopter service directly from Srinagar for the yatra.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir.

While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)