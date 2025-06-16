Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram has been arrested by the police on Monday for his alleged involvement in the abduction of a 17-year-old minor boy.

The arrest comes in compliance with a directive issued by the Madras High Court, which took serious note of the case.

In a related move, the court has also ordered MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

This comes as the Madras High Court summoned MLA Moorthy and ADGP Jayaram in connection with the abduction case.

Justice P Velmurugan ordered both individuals to appear before the court today, warning that the Tiruvalangadu police in Tiruvallur district would be instructed to arrest them if they failed to comply.

The directive was issued during the hearing of an anticipatory bail petition filed by Jagan Moorthy, who was elected from the Kilvaithinakuppam reserved constituency in Vellore district during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He contested on the AIADMK symbol as a candidate from the Puratchi Bharatham party. (ANI)

