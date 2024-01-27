Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, lashed out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday, claiming that Chowdhury was "maligning" the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was acting as a "BJP agent."

Ghosh also stated that the final decision on the alliance would be taken by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that TMC will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone in the state.

"The way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continuously kept maligning our party and our government, Mamata Banerjee, he was helping the BJP. He was doing politics as a BJP agent. Now, the Delhi leaders are trying to do damage control, but the final decision related to this will be taken by our leader, Mamata Banerjee," TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury faced massive backlash for calling Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien a "foreigner" while responding to a reporter's question in Siliguri. Chowdhury on Friday conveyed his regrets to the Trinamool Congress leader.

O'Brien held Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury exclusively responsible for the alliance not working in the state. Lashing out at the Congress State Unit President, O'Brien alleged that Chowdhury was speaking the language of the BJP.

"INDIA alliance has two main detractors: the BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He speaks the language of the BJP. The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal are: 1. Adhir Chowdhury 2. Adhir Chowdhury 3. Adhir Chowdhury," O'Brien said. (ANI)

