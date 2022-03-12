Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Furious over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the credibility of Congress, party's West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed Trinamool Congress supremo as BJP's agent.

Explaining the Congress presence across India, he said that the Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition's total vote share and asked the TMC chief where her party stands in politics.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Case Against 29 SP Workers for Indecent Slogans Against Yogi Adiatyanath.

Earlier on Friday, Mamata, referring to the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states where Congress faced humiliating defeat, said, "All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress."

Responding to her statement, Chowdhury slammed Mamata for questioning the Congress party presence across India.

Also Read | Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: PNB Invites Application for 36 Peon Posts, 12 Pass Apply Now; Check Details Here.

"Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant," he said.

Taking a jibe at Banerjee, who had parted her ways from the Congress party in 1997 over the difference of opinion and went on to become one of the founding members of Trinamool Congress, the state Congress chief said that she would not have been born (politically), had Congress not existed, further alleging that she weakened the Congress party in Goa.

"Why are you making remarks against Congress? If Congress didn't exist then people like Mamata Banerjee would not have been born. She should remember this. They went to Goa to please BJP, they made Congress lose. You weakened Congress in Goa, everyone knows this," Chowdhury said.

Congress faced a crushing defeat in all of the five states in the Assembly polls and failed to retain power in Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)