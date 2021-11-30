New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave an adjournment motion notice on the issue of rising prices of essential commodities in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. The first day of the session remained stormy with the adjournment of Lok Sabha following sloganeering by the Opposition members.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

