New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in the release of activist Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Rao has been shifted to Sir JJ hospital due to his deteriorating health.

In his letter on Monday, Chowdhury wrote, "In this country, a person of 81 years of age has been languishing in jail for years without knowing his offence, now he has been mentally disoriented, having no medical assistance, his name is poet Varavara Rao."

"Please do release him from his incarceration, release him from jail, in this age he cannot be a threat to one of the strongest countries in the world, India," he said in his letter to PM Modi.

You may please intervene into this matter and save his life, otherwise, our future generations will not forgive us, he requested PM Modi.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with five others, for their alleged links with Naxals and inciting violence. On January 1, 2018, violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

