New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A group of eminent tribal people from diverse backgrounds, representing various states, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The group was at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan' of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

A series of such meetings of Tribal leaders has been organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan under this initiative. This was the last meeting of this series for this phase.

Also Read | Greater Noida Shooting: Panic Grips Vidya Vihar Hostel After Gunshots Claim 1 Life, Injure Another; Police Suspect Student Shot Peer Before Turning Gun on Himself After Dispute.

Addressing the gathering, the President stated that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a remarkable initiative for dialogue and cooperation in shaping the future of the tribal society and the country.

This initiative reflects our collective resolve to build an inclusive and equitable India. She stated that our effort should be to ensure that tribal communities are not only the beneficiaries of development, but also co-creators of the nation's future.

Also Read | Samsung Innovation Campus To Train 20,000 Indian Students in AI, IoT, Coding, and Big Data in 2025 Aligning With Government’s Skill India and Digital India Initiatives.

The President stated that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a transformational initiative aimed at empowering tribal communities through responsible governance. She was happy to note that since the launch of this campaign in July this year, in one lakh villages, 20 lakh Adi-Karmayogis, including officials, volunteers, women from self-help groups and tribal youth, are being mobilised.

The President noted that one lakh Adi Seva Kendras have been identified as single window service and grievance redressal hubs. Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan is providing essential infrastructure and services to over 63,000 tribal-dominated villages.

The Forest Rights Act became an essential means of social justice, equality, and environmental protection. She stated that, however, real empowerment does not come from schemes alone. The recognition of people's rights shapes true empowerment. It is strengthened by respect for those rights and sustained by the representation of tribal communities.

She urged members of tribal communities to take an active role in their own development journey. She advised them to express their views on various platforms and make the systems accountable.

The President said that we all together, with the active participation of our tribal brothers and sisters, should work to build a society and country where there is an environment of equality, justice and respect, where the culture and traditions of the tribal society are preserved, and the rights of tribal brothers and sisters are protected.

She emphasised the importance of utilising technology to connect tribal people to the mainstream while preserving their distinct identity and rich cultural heritage.

The President was happy to note the recent launch of Adi Vaani, an AI-based translation tool for tribal languages. She described it as an essential step towards language and education transformation in tribal areas.

The beta version of Adi Vaani, launched in September 2025, is the world's first AI-powered indigenous language bridge tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for cultural preservation and social inclusion of tribal groups in India. This is the true example of using AI for the welfare of some of its most vulnerable social groups.

During the meeting, a film on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was screened before the audience.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)