Lucknow, Mar 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated 60,244 new recruits of the state police.

In a post on X, the chief minister said of the total candidates selected for the post of constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police, 12,048 are women.

"The selection process was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to reservation provisions. As per the final results, 12,937 candidates from the general category, 32,052 candidates from other backward classes, 14,026 candidates from scheduled castes, and 1,229 candidates from scheduled tribes have been successfully selected."

"I appreciate the successful candidates' hard work, intelligence, and dedication and attribute their achievements to their talent, perseverance, and the blessings of their teachers and parents," he said.

The chief minister also applauded the efforts of officers and employees of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for successfully conducting the "largest" constable recruitment examination in the state's history.

