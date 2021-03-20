Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a development exhibition on the completion of four years of his government on Friday, claiming that the image of Uttar Pradesh had changed because of the "wave" of peace and development.

The eight-day statewide celebrations marking the achievements of the Adityanath government also began in the state on Friday.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was the land of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Ganga and Yamuna.

This land has lived on the views of various great men and this land has given the highest number of prime ministers to the country, he said.

The programme was also addressed by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

According to the statement by the BJP, Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal have prepared the eight-day action plan for reaching out to the people with documents of four years achievements. PTI

