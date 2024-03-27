Mathura (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) Launching the Lok Sabha election campaign from the holy city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that upcoming polls are a contest between the opposition whose motto is "Family First" and the ruling BJP which is focused on "Nation First".

Adityanath, who addressed an election meeting here after offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, also said that after 500 years, Lord Ram played holi in his "dham" (abode) in Ayodhya and now the "lanes of Mathura and Vrindavan must also be waiting".

Adityanath has in the past too hinted at the demand of building a temple at the Sri Krishnajanmabhoomi complex in Mathura, claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a mosque stands now.

The BJP leader attacked the opposition parties, alleging that they encourage corruption and mafia rule and want to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion through politics of appeasement.

"Two sides are clearly visible in this election season. For one side (opposition), family comes first, while for the party led by Modi, the nation comes first.

"The party that believes in family first supports mafia rule with its actions, but Modi ji's party works to implement the rule of law effectively," the chief minister said.

"One side supports mafia rule and is in favour of corruption while Modi's side has zero tolerance," he said

"One side wants to divide the society on the basis of individual, caste, opinion and religion through appeasement, but the party led by Modi is providing the benefits of welfare schemes to every section of society through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas'."

He said, “On one side are those who talk about family first and on the other side is Modi's family of 140 crore people. We all have to work as Modi's family so that we can see the new India,".

Referring to the newly constructed Ram temple of Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said, "We used to hear the bhajan 'Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh ma' long ago, but we could finally see it after 500 years... only after the temple was built. Ramlalla played Holi and the revered lanes of Mathura and Vrindavan must also be waiting."

The chief minister said that the Narendra Modi government has not only secured the country's borders but carried out major development works.

"Construction of new airports, medical colleges and universities is being done. Many schemes for welfare of the poor are running... In Modi's third term, the country aims to become the third largest economy in the world," he added.

