Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid homage to former CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary and said his actions to take the state on the path of development are a guiding light even today.

He offered a floral tribute to a statue of Bahuguna, who was also a freedom fighter, the state government said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking at a function here, Adityanath said, "The resolution and action plan of Bahuguna ji between 1973 and 1975 to take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development guides all of us even today."

Adityanath said during his long political career, Bahuguna had immense devotion towards democratic values along with purity and transparency in public life.

Also Read | Kupwara Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister said Bahuguna did his 'karma sadhana' in Prayagraj and it was also the place where he worked arduously to keep the flame of the country's freedom movement burning.

"He passed away on March 17, 1989, but his actions are still providing new direction to various aspects of social life," Adityanath said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)