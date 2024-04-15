India News | Adityanath Waived Cases Against Himself, Failed to Check Exam Paper Leaks: Tejashwi

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday charged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with using his position to clear his name in criminal cases.

Agency News PTI| Apr 15, 2024 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Adityanath Waived Cases Against Himself, Failed to Check Exam Paper Leaks: Tejashwi

Patna, April 15 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday charged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with using his position to clear his name in criminal cases.

The former Bihar deputy CM also took a dig at Adityanath for failure to curb question paper leaks in his state from where “young men and women used to turn up in droves to try their luck when we were creating jobs on a mass scale”.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

Returning from a day of hectic poll campaign, Yadav briefly interacted with journalists at the airport here. His reply was sought to remarks by Adityanath at back-to-back rallies addressed by the BJP leader in Nawada and Aurangabad.

"Upon coming here, he had to blurt something. So he blurted,” Yadav said when he was asked about Adityanath's charge that RJD's rule in Bihar was marked by goons brandishing their pistols.

Also Read | Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Run Govt From Tihar Jail? Prison Manual Says Otherwise.

"Our 17 months in power were known for no such thing. On the other hand, recruitments in government departments, on a large scale, had attracted many applicants from his (Yogi's) state,” the RJD leader, whose party got stripped of power following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA, pointed out.

Yadav also questioned Adityanath's claim of good governance, alleging that "the one thing he has accomplished is to get his own name cleared in cases in which he was named".

The allusion was to an order passed in 2017, months after the UP CM's ascent to power, by which a two-decade-old case relating to violation of prohibitory orders was scrapped.

Yadav also advised Adityanath to set his own house in order, saying, "As of now he is unable to hold exams unblemished by leaks of question paper. Perhaps a reason why so many people from his state came to Bihar searching for jobs".

The RJD leader also lashed out at BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for belittling the former's sister Rohini Acharya, who is making her electoral debut from Saran, a seat where Rudy is aiming at a hat-trick.

"My sister made an enormous sacrifice by donating a kidney to our father,” said Yadav, son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

"Saran has been laid waste. My sister will transform the constituency once she gets the people's blessings,” he asserted.

Saran, earlier known as Chhapra, is the Lok Sabha seat where Prasad made his debut in 1977. He went on to win the seat many more times till 2013 when conviction in a fodder scam case led to his disqualification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

EVMs Banned by Supreme Court? PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel 'Suno Sarkar' for Spreading Misinformation
  • Festivals
    Himachal Pradesh Day 2024: Netizens Share Greetings, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Mark the Formation Day of Hill State Himachal Pradesh Day 2024: Netizens Share Greetings, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Mark the Formation Day of Hill State
  • Videos
    Delhi Stabbing Over Water Issue: Atishi Demands Suspension Of Delhi Jal Board CEO After Woman Killed In Fight Over Filing Water Delhi Stabbing Over Water Issue: Atishi Demands Suspension Of Delhi Jal Board CEO After Woman Killed In Fight Over Filing Water
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Adityanath Waived Cases Against Himself, Failed to Check Exam Paper Leaks: Tejashwi

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday charged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with using his position to clear his name in criminal cases.

    Agency News PTI| Apr 15, 2024 10:00 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Adityanath Waived Cases Against Himself, Failed to Check Exam Paper Leaks: Tejashwi

    Patna, April 15 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday charged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with using his position to clear his name in criminal cases.

    The former Bihar deputy CM also took a dig at Adityanath for failure to curb question paper leaks in his state from where “young men and women used to turn up in droves to try their luck when we were creating jobs on a mass scale”.

    Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

    Returning from a day of hectic poll campaign, Yadav briefly interacted with journalists at the airport here. His reply was sought to remarks by Adityanath at back-to-back rallies addressed by the BJP leader in Nawada and Aurangabad.

    "Upon coming here, he had to blurt something. So he blurted,” Yadav said when he was asked about Adityanath's charge that RJD's rule in Bihar was marked by goons brandishing their pistols.

    Also Read | Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Run Govt From Tihar Jail? Prison Manual Says Otherwise.

    "Our 17 months in power were known for no such thing. On the other hand, recruitments in government departments, on a large scale, had attracted many applicants from his (Yogi's) state,” the RJD leader, whose party got stripped of power following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA, pointed out.

    Yadav also questioned Adityanath's claim of good governance, alleging that "the one thing he has accomplished is to get his own name cleared in cases in which he was named".

    The allusion was to an order passed in 2017, months after the UP CM's ascent to power, by which a two-decade-old case relating to violation of prohibitory orders was scrapped.

    Yadav also advised Adityanath to set his own house in order, saying, "As of now he is unable to hold exams unblemished by leaks of question paper. Perhaps a reason why so many people from his state came to Bihar searching for jobs".

    The RJD leader also lashed out at BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for belittling the former's sister Rohini Acharya, who is making her electoral debut from Saran, a seat where Rudy is aiming at a hat-trick.

    "My sister made an enormous sacrifice by donating a kidney to our father,” said Yadav, son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

    "Saran has been laid waste. My sister will transform the constituency once she gets the people's blessings,” he asserted.

    Saran, earlier known as Chhapra, is the Lok Sabha seat where Prasad made his debut in 1977. He went on to win the seat many more times till 2013 when conviction in a fodder scam case led to his disqualification.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    India News | Adityanath Waived Cases Against Himself, Failed to Check Exam Paper Leaks: Tejashwi

    Patna, April 15 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday charged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with using his position to clear his name in criminal cases.

    The former Bihar deputy CM also took a dig at Adityanath for failure to curb question paper leaks in his state from where “young men and women used to turn up in droves to try their luck when we were creating jobs on a mass scale”.

    Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

    Returning from a day of hectic poll campaign, Yadav briefly interacted with journalists at the airport here. His reply was sought to remarks by Adityanath at back-to-back rallies addressed by the BJP leader in Nawada and Aurangabad.

    "Upon coming here, he had to blurt something. So he blurted,” Yadav said when he was asked about Adityanath's charge that RJD's rule in Bihar was marked by goons brandishing their pistols.

    Also Read | Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Run Govt From Tihar Jail? Prison Manual Says Otherwise.

    "Our 17 months in power were known for no such thing. On the other hand, recruitments in government departments, on a large scale, had attracted many applicants from his (Yogi's) state,” the RJD leader, whose party got stripped of power following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA, pointed out.

    Yadav also questioned Adityanath's claim of good governance, alleging that "the one thing he has accomplished is to get his own name cleared in cases in which he was named".

    The allusion was to an order passed in 2017, months after the UP CM's ascent to power, by which a two-decade-old case relating to violation of prohibitory orders was scrapped.

    Yadav also advised Adityanath to set his own house in order, saying, "As of now he is unable to hold exams unblemished by leaks of question paper. Perhaps a reason why so many people from his state came to Bihar searching for jobs".

    The RJD leader also lashed out at BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for belittling the former's sister Rohini Acharya, who is making her electoral debut from Saran, a seat where Rudy is aiming at a hat-trick.

    "My sister made an enormous sacrifice by donating a kidney to our father,” said Yadav, son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

    "Saran has been laid waste. My sister will transform the constituency once she gets the people's blessings,” he asserted.

    Saran, earlier known as Chhapra, is the Lok Sabha seat where Prasad made his debut in 1977. He went on to win the seat many more times till 2013 when conviction in a fodder scam case led to his disqualification.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Highest score in IPL
    200K+ searches
    Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Mumbai Indians
    50K+ searches
    Orange Cap in IPL 2024
    50K+ searches
    Travis Head
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Highest score in IPL
    200K+ searches
    Arsenal
    50K+ searches
    Mumbai Indians
    50K+ searches
    Orange Cap in IPL 2024
    50K+ searches
    Travis Head
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma