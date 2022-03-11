Lucknow/Gorakhpur, Mar 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath trounced his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Subhawati Upendra Shukla by a margin of 1,03,390 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat on Thursday.

According to the Election Commission figures, the BJP leader polled 1,65,499 votes while the SP candidate got 62,109 votes.

Adityanath got 66.18 per of the total votes cast, while the SP candidate got 24.84 per cent.

The BSP's Khwaja Shamsuddin secured 8,023 votes and Chandra Shekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party 7,640 votes.

Chetna Pandey of the Congress polled 2,880 votes, while the AAP's Vijay Kumar Shrivastava secured 853 votes, according to the EC figures.

A total of 1,154 Nota votes were polled in the key constituency.

Adityanath, contesting his first assembly election, led the chart from the beginning of the counting process, taking a comfortable lead against his rivals.

While Adityanath watched the poll outcome from his official residence in Lucknow, his supporters at the Gorakhpur Math and also at the party office started celebrating his and the BJP's victory in the state as he surged head of his rivals.

A large number of party workers had gathered at the BJP's party office in Beniganj in Gorakhpur. They were raising slogans like "Modi-Yogi zindabad" and "Jai Shri Ram". Some of them also burst crackers and took out a small march.

A lot of people had also gathered at the Hindu Sevashram in Gorakhnath temple. They have been watching the election results on a big TV screen.

By contrast, only a handful of people were present at the Samajwadi Party's office here.

