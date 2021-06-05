Leh, Jun 4 (PTI) The administration of the Union territory of Ladakh will give financial assistance to meritorious students for availing coaching facility for specific examinations under a scheme named 'Rewa- Lt Governor's Student Support Initiative', an official spokesman said.

The scheme will be effective for examinations conducted on or after October 1 this year, he said.

A total of 60 students from Ladakh will be selected based on marks secured in Class 10 board examinations, while 70 students will be selected based on marks secured in Class 12 standard board examinations. The merit list will be prepared for the year for Class 10 and Class 12 separately, the spokesman said.

Meritorious students who plan to appear in NEET, JEE, UG CLAT and NDA examinations will be provided up to Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance, he added.

The financial assistance will include reimbursement of coaching fee up to Rs 1 lakh for residential coaching institutes or up to Rs 64,000 as reimbursement of coaching fee for day boarding or correspondence courses and Rs 36,000 for expenditure on boarding and lodging at the rate of Rs 3,000 per month for those availing coaching outside Ladakh, the spokesman said.

The students belonging to Ladakh who qualify for the preliminary examination of civil services, Indian Forest Service and Indian Engineering Services will be given up to Rs 1.54 lakh as financial assistance, he said.

This will include reimbursement of coaching fee up to Rs 1 lakh and expenditure on boarding and lodging up to Rs 54,000 at the rate of Rs 3,000 per month for up to 18 months for those availing coaching outside Ladakh, he added.

The administration will invite applications soon after the respective results are declared and candidates will have to apply online with supporting documents and result sheet, the spokesman said.

For NEET, JEE, UG CLAT and NDA, the admission to coaching institute may be undertaken within two years of the date of declaration of the merit list on the portal and the fee receipt should also be submitted within these two years, he said.

For the candidates qualifying for the specific preliminary exam of UPSC, admission to the coaching institute taken between 18 months before the date of the preliminary exam and up to 18 months after the date of the preliminary exam will be eligible for financial assistance, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)