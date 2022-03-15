Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, headed by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, accorded approval to various development projects in different districts of the Union Territory on Tuesday.

Approval was granted for the construction of a multi-storey bus stand at Ramban, a multi-storey parking facility at the Doda bus stand and for the modernisation of the slaughter houses at Gujjar Nagar and Dogra Hall in Jammu, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Data Can't Be Demanded in Garb of PIL, Centre to Supreme Court.

He said the administrative council met under Sinha's chairmanship and the meeting was attended by the LG's advisors Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary A K Mehta and Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar, among others.

The spokesperson said administrative approval was given for the construction of the multi-storey bus stand at Ramban at an estimated cost of Rs 22.44 crore. The project will be completed in two years.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Delhi Metro Services to Start from 2.30 PM on March 18.

It would create additional parking spaces to de-congest Ramban town, ease traffic congestion and develop the area as a vibrant economic centre, he said, adding that the bus stand would come up on an area of 5,033 square metre to accommodate 20 buses on the ground floor and 50 light motor vehicles on the first floor.

Approval was granted for the construction of a multi-storey parking facility at the existing bus stand in Doda at an estimated cost of Rs 32.46 crore, the spokesperson said.

He said the project would be spanned over an area of 9,526.05 sq.metre and will accommodate 136 cars and 20 buses at a time, which otherwise are being parked on the roadside, causing traffic congestion.

Additionally, 36 shops will also be constructed to boost economic activity in the area, the spokesperson said, adding that the project will be completed in two years.

The spokesperson said the administrative council approved the modernisation of the existing slaughter houses at Gujjar Nagar and Dogra Hall in Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs 21.88 crore.

The project would ensure the availability of wholesome hygienic meat for human consumption, besides ensuring scientific disposal of waste, checking pollution in the area and addressing the concerns of regulatory bodies such as the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The modernisation work will be completed within a year, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)