Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated the Indian Navy Outreach Pavilion at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University here.

The State Minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar and Professor Shubha Tiwari, Vice Chancellor were present on the occasion with the Navy Chief on Sunday.

The initiative is a part of the Navy's outreach and engagement programme with various educational institutes to motivate the youth to join the Indian defence forces. This is also an endeavour to promote maritime consciousness amongst the youth in the region and motivate them to join the Indian Navy.

Admiral Tripathi further highlighted the role of the Indian Navy and its importance in securing India's maritime interests. He encouraged students to join the defence forces for a fulfilling career and make a positive contribution towards nation-building and Viksit Bharat.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three "Made in India" frontline naval combatants--INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation--saying that this is happening for the first time that a destroyer, frigate and submarine, all three are being commissioned together into the Indian Navy.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Higher Education Inder Singh Parmar posted on X about the event.

"Today, after the 4th convocation of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Chhatarpur, Tilak Navy Hall was inaugurated in the presence of Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi," he said.

The Minister also emphasised that the Navy is giving special support in the educational upliftment of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University.

"The university has got the green signal to develop a state-of-the-art Indian Navy Enclosure in Tilak Navy Hall. This naval centre is equipped with modern technology interactive panels, screens, electronic podiums and other equipment. Along with this, various models of the Navy, posters, crests etc. were installed by the Navy. The objective of this naval centre is to make the students aware of the functioning of the Indian Navy, the contribution of the Navy to the country and the immense career possibilities in the Indian Navy," Parmar posted on X. (ANI)

