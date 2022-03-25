Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday called for adopting comprehensive counter measures to tackle terror crime incidents in the Union Territory.

Suspicious elements providing any kind of support to such activities should be kept under radar to foil their attempts, the director general of police said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Busted Inter-State Drug Trafficking Racket, Two Person Arrested.

Singh visited the newly upgraded and established police stations in Srinagar and inspected the infrastructure and other facilities their.

He also reviewed security and deployment arrangements and interacted with police and CRPF personnel posted in these establishments.

Also Read | Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, Resigns as Director of RPower, RInfra.

During the interaction, he complimented the two forces for their highly professional handling of ground situations.

He appreciated the dedication and commitment of J&K Police and other security forces for working day in and day out for the security of the people.

Singh said every measure taken by J&K Police and other security forces is aimed to safeguard the lives of people.

"We are moving fast on the path of establishing peace and progress and have seen its dividends. We have to move forward together to strengthen peaceful environment by identifying the enemies of peace and weeding out mischievous elements while strictly dealing with them under law," he said.

The DGP stressed on adopting comprehensive counter measures to tackle terror crime incidents, saying protecting the lives of people is the utmost responsibility of police.

He said security in vulnerable places should be augmented to prevent any unfortunate incident and directed the officers to further strengthen the communication within the ranks.

Singh said suspicious elements providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under the radar to foil their attempts and stringent action should be taken against those involved in anti peace activities.

The DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges.

He directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions and directed the officers to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb peace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)