New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) To reduce air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said it has directed NCR states to adopt a standard list of approved fuels that can be used for various purposes.

The standard list of fuels approved by the CAQM include petrol, diesel, hydrogen/methane, natural gas, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and electricity.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray Dares Rebels To 'Win Elections Sans Sena, Thackeray Name'.

The CAQM said heavily polluting fuels like coal, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Naptha stand banned across the Delhi-NCR region from January 1.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bestiality Case: Elderly Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Stray Dog on Several Occasions in Bharatpur.

Terming air pollution as a matter of "grave concern", the air quality panel said the standard list of approved fuels will come into force from October 1 for areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are already available and from January 1 for other areas.

"With a view to abate air pollution from emissions arising out of polluting fuels being used for various industrial, vehicular, domestic and miscellaneous purposes in the National Capital Region, the CAQM directed NCR state governments and GNCTD for the adoption of a standard list of fuels in NCR," the panel said in a statement.

The approved fuels for the entire NCR are petrol (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), diesel (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), hydrogen/methane, natural gas (CNG/PNG/LNG); Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) /Propane/Butane, electricity, aviation turbine fuel biofuels.

The list also includes refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for power plants, cement plants, waste to energy plants, firewood/ biomass briquettes for religious purposes, wood/bamboo charcoal for tandoors and grills of hotels/restaurants/banquet halls (with emission channelization/ control system) and open eateries/ dhabas, wood charcoal for cloth ironing, electricity/ CNG/ firewood and biomass briquettes for crematoria, it said.

The panel has also issued a list of fuels permissible for selective industrial applications beyond the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The fuels that are approved for selective industrial applications are biomass/ agriculture refuse and pellets/ briquettes - for industrial boilers, power plants, biofuel projects, cement industry, waste to energy plants, etc; biomass pellets/ briquettes is allowed for tandoors and grills in hotels/ restaurants/ banquet halls and for open eateries or dhabas, it said.

Metallurgical Coke will be approved for industrial purposes in standalone Cupola based foundries while low Sulphur Fuels namely LSHS, very low Sulphur fuel oil & ultra-low sulphur fuel oil - for industrial purposes in metal smelting/melting/ refining/ heating furnaces and kilns, it siad

The panel said all other fuels will be deemed as "unapproved" in NCR.

"It is essential to have a standard list of approved fuels for various applications across all sectors in the entire NCR to achieve improved air quality in the National Capital Region," the statement read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)