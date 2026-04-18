Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The music video of the first song from Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', titled 'Kya Kamaal Hai,' was released on Saturday, bringing together singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil in a new collaboration.

The track is positioned as a key musical piece from the film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

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Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' features music released under Tips Music.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

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Following the response to the film's teaser, director Imtiaz Ali unveiled 'Kya Kamaal Hai,' described by the team as a "song of hope" centred on human connection during times of conflict.

The song draws thematic inspiration from love and separation during the Partition era.

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Imtiaz Ali said, "All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning, towns and cities have been devastated, everybody is insecure. This reminds us of the time of the partition of our country in 1947, which has left behind hurt but also beautiful stories of enduring love. The first song is a dream collaboration - Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil; we bring it out with love at a time where all of us need hope and positivity, Kya Kamaal Hai!" in a press note.

Speaking about the song, Diljit Dosanjh said, "Kya Kamal Hai' is very close to my heart. There's a certain honesty in this song... it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard. Working with Imtiaz Ali Sir is always special because his world feels real, nothing forced, nothing superficial. With A. R. Rahman sir, it doesn't feel like work... It's an honour to be working with someone as legendary as him."

He added, "And Irshad Kamil bhai's words... they come straight from the heart and land there. There's a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment."

AR Rahman described the collaboration as an extension of an ongoing creative exchange.

He said, "Working with Imtiaz and Irshad always feels like continuing a conversation that never really ended. With Diljit, there was a beautiful sense of reflection from the world created by the script. We had already shared creative space on Chamkila, but this time we collaborated in a more direct musical way. In a film that speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you, especially in a time when there is so much happening around the world."

"'Kya Kamaal Hai' carries longing and the beauty we fail to see, which is screened by the noise of violence- sometimes, music just has to echo the beauty of silence and poetry," he added.

Lyricist Irshad Kamil also termed the song a "dream".

He said, "Kya Kamaal Hai is not a song; it is a world! A wonderful world where nothing ever goes wrong, neither within nor without. Kya Kamaal Hai is definitely not a song, but a dream! A shared and collective dream of love, peace, and hope. This dream reflects the beauty of the world. It also tries to imagine a world without any pain or problems, a world with no tears and no fears. I feel this song will work as a soul -soother for all. Although this is a Hindi film song, the feeling is beyond languages and countries," in a press statement.

Tips Music head Kumar Taurani said, "We at Tips Music believe music is the heartbeat of Indian cinema, and collaborations like this highlight its timeless emotional power. Bringing for the first time an original song by Diljit Dosanjh and AR Rahman together under Imtiaz Ali's storytelling makes 'Kya Kamaal Hai' truly special. This song brings a sense of peace that connects to the listeners deeply and stays with you long after it ends."

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026, with music released under Tips Music. (ANI)

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