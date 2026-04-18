New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson on Saturday stated that Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan did not permit a discussion on his Private Member's Bill seeking immediate implementation of women's reservation, following the failure of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, Wilson said he had introduced a Private Member's Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies without linking it to delimitation or census exercises. He claimed that his attempt to initiate a discussion on the matter was not allowed.

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"The Chairman refused to allow me to move the notice under Rule 267 as well as the bill which I wanted to be taken up and discussed, especially after the rejection of the three bills yesterday," he said.

Wilson further accused the Centre of lacking genuine intent to implement women's reservation, stating that linking the provision with delimitation and census would delay its rollout.

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"The government doesn't have any intention really, to give the reservation for the woman. Their approach clearly shows that they want to postpone it by linking it with delimitation and census. Even their bill talks about reservation only after delimitation is completed," he said.

He further argued that the process outlined by the Centre, the formation of a Delimitation Commission followed by an exercise based on a fresh census, would significantly delay the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women. "Therefore, again they wanted to postpone the women's reservation," Wilson said, adding that such conditional provisions could lead to prolonged legal and political disputes.

Wilson revealed that, acting on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he introduced a Private Member's Constitution Amendment Bill seeking immediate implementation of women's reservation without linking it to delimitation or census.

"I had moved a private member bill asking for immediate commencement of reservation for women both in Lok Sabha and also the State Legislative Assemblies... without waiting for delimitation and without going for a census on the existing number of seats," he said.

The proposed bill suggests implementing reservations within the current strength of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and extending similar provisions to State Assemblies, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and Union Territories such as Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. Wilson emphasised that the reservation under his proposal would be permanent and not contingent on future exercises.

He also stated that he had submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of business to discuss the matter urgently. However, he alleged that the Chairman did not allow the motion to be taken up following the rejection of the three bills in the Lok Sabha.

The controversy follows the BJP-led government's failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, which received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required two-thirds majority.

Reacting to the development, BJP MP Laxmi Verma accused Congress of opposing women's empowerment. "Based on the remarks made by Congress members in the House yesterday, it was abundantly clear that they are opposed to the Women's Reservation Bill, which essentially means they are anti-women," she said.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav termed the proposal "anti-Dalit, anti-OBC," alleging, "This is anti-Dalit, anti-OBC. When the Samajwadi Party demanded reservations for OBC women because it was a question of half the population, but these are the people who create divisions even among the other half. These are divisive people. They have always created divisions, distrust and fear in society, and with this weapon, they have remained in power. Now people have understood this.'

Congress MP Mallu Ravi claimed the government deliberately linked the bill with delimitation to ensure its defeat, stating, "The BJP, with a strategy of not accepting the bill, has put the women's reservation bill along with the delimitation bill... They knew that it would be defeated... BJP intended to defeat the bill; they do not want reservations because they are Manuvadi people. They are not a constitutionally working party. Any time the BJP puts this bill separately, only for reservation, the Congress and other INDIA alliance parties are enormously ready to pass the bill immediately."

BJP leaders continued their counterattack, with MP Kangana Ranaut expressing confidence that the bill would eventually pass. "All the women have become demotivated. However, we must place our trust in the Prime Minister. This bill is bound to be passed, if not today, then sooner or later," she said.

Meanwhile, MP Rekha Sharma accused Congress of historical inaction on women's reservation, stating, "Their intentions have always been bad. If Congress had good intentions, this bill would have been passed thirty years ago... They say they support women, but they only support the women in their family... I would say Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of himself for talking so big and yet being nothing; he is hollow inside. His speech yesterday also showed that he is brainless... He should first learn how to behave in Parliament."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)