New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the need for people to buy swadeshi (indigenous) products, which would help propel India to become the third-largest economy soon, and eventually the 'world number one' economy.

"Whatever we use in our daily lives, we should buy only those made in our country. This will also strengthen our economy. It will also provide employment to our people. This will become a support for our economically weaker sections," Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

"Very soon, we will become the third and then the world's number one economy. We are growing rapidly even today. Our economy is not a dead economy, it is a long live economy. We have proved all the estimates wrong," he added.

The Union Agriculture minister also hailed India's quarterly GDP growth being pegged at 7.8 per cent, saying that the growth rate could progress faster if people adopt swadeshi. Similarly, the minister also mentioned that India's agriculture growth rate has been at 3.7 per cent.

"Our growth rate this quarter has been 7.8 per cent. Our agriculture growth rate is 3.7 per cent. India is progressing rapidly and when we buy products made in our country, we will progress even faster. I appeal to everyone to buy only products made in our country," Chouhan told reporters.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing the nation during his monthly Mann ki Baat programme, PM Modi urged citizens to celebrate festivals with Swadeshi products, promoting the mantra "Vocal for Local," the path of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the goal of a developed India.

"You should never forget about Swadeshi during these festivals. Gifts should be those made in India, attire should be that woven in India, decor should be that made from materials made in India, Luminary items from India-made frills - and many more; everything in every need of life should be Swadeshi. Say with pride 'this is Swadeshi', say with pride 'this is Swadeshi', say with pride 'this is Swadeshi'. We have to move forward with this feeling. One mantra - 'Vocal for Local'; One path - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'; One goal - 'Developed India'," PM Modi said during the programme.

Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26 over the growth rate of 6.5 per cent during Q1 of FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26. (ANI)

