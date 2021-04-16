New Tehri (Uttarakhand), Apr 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the Indo Tibetan Border Police, and it will produce world-class players who will do the country proud at international events, the chief minister said.

It will also train the local youth in adventure sport activities, opening up self-employment avenues for them, Rawat said.

The ITBP has been entrusted with the management of the institute considering their long and glorious history in adventure sports, he said, adding all help will be extended to the force.

Efforts are underway to make Tehri lake an international adventure destination and develop it in such a way that it helps put an end to the problem of migration from the hills, the chief minister said.

Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, said the institute marks the beginning of a new chapter in the field of adventure sports in Uttarakhand.

The Centre is according priority to water sports and winter games so that the country produces world-class players in these fields, he said.

The institute will impart training in paragliding, paramotor, parasailing boat, scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing, high rope course, rock climbing and all-terrain biking.

