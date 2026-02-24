New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday defended the Prime Minister's leadership at the recently concluded AI Impact summit, saying it was "more successful than France" and attracted global tech giants like Google and industry leaders like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey condemned the Congress party's disruption of the event, saying, "What did you do? Create an uproar?"

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT also released a statement regarding the summit and the protest which took place at Bharat Mandapam. Dubey chairs the Standing Commitee on Communications and IT.

"When our meeting started today, a senior member of the BJP said that first, there should be a discussion on this... The resolution, which was passed, praised the PM and the 200 billion investment that Google has committed... We condemned the people who created the uproar at the summit," he said.

Condemning the Congress over its 'shirtless' protest during the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026, Dubey said the success of a summit led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed it outperformed France in participation and outcomes.

Referring to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, he said, "In the Commonwealth Games, the BJP was protesting against the corruption. But we all went to participate in the Commonwealth Games. When it was over, after that we protested. BJP knows how to keep the country's issues in the country, how to deal with foreigners, and how to deal with people of the world. Jawaharlal Nehru handed over our own territory to China."

Earlier today, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT condemned the "shirtless" protest at Bharat Mandapam.

"The India AI Impact Summit - 4th in the series - organised under the able leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister in New Delhi from 16-20 February, 2026, was a grand success. The summit delivered a diplomatic declaration that 91 countries and leading companies committed to inclusive Al development. The companies announced over $200 billion in AI investment in India. Google, besides committing to a big Data Centre in India, pledged to lay a direct sea cable link between India and the USA," the statement read.

"The Committee would like to place on record its appreciation for successfully organising the India Al Impact Summit by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the able leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The Committee also condemn the unfortunate incident that happened on 20-2-2026 at the venue of the India Al Summit," the statement added.

On February 20, the members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised Prime Minister". (ANI)

