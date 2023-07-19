New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A 46-year-old advocate and his assistant died on Wednesday following an accident in Delhi's Alipur area, police said.

On Wednesday at 12.11 am, information was received about an accident at Main GT road near Shani Mandir towards Sonipat. The caller stated that two persons, who were hit by a vehicle, were lying unconscious on the main highway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Police reached the spot and found the two injured men lying in the middle of the highway in an unconscious state. They both were sent to a hospital. No eyewitnesses were found at the spot, the DCP said.

At the hospital, the injured were identified as Joginder Singh (46), a resident of Alipur, and Pramod (51), a resident of Subji Mandi. They were declared dead. Both bodies were sent to BJRM hospital mortuary. A case under relevant sections has been registered in Alipur police station, they said.

It has come to notice that Joginder was a lawyer who practised in Rohini Court, while Pramod was his assistant. Further investigations are in progress, police added.

