New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Central Government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification mentions that the appointment has been made under the powers conferred by Section 15(1) of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, read with Section 18(8) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

As per the notification issued late Wednesday, Mann will represent the NIA in the agency's case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI before the Special NIA Courts in Delhi and the Appellate Courts. His term will last for "three years from the date of publication of the notification or until the completion of the trial, whichever is earlier."

Maan's appointment is significant amid reports that the co-conspirator of the Mumbai terror attack, Tahawwur Rana, is being extradited from the US to India.

The NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI is linked to the Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case.

The NIA took over the case as per Ministry of Home Affairs order dated November 11, 2009 under sections 121A of Indian Penal Code, Section 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 6(2) SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act against David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani (a US Citizen), Tahawwur Hussain Rana (Canadian citizen) and others following 2008 Mumbai terror attack that left several dead.

As per NIA's First Information Report (FIR), accused persons Headley, resident of Chicago, Illinois; and Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistan origin primarily residing in Chicago, USA; entered into a criminal conspiracy with members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), both terrorist organizations based in Pakistan, which have been declared as Terrorist Organization by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (as amended in Act 35 / 2008), to commit terrorist acts in New Delhi and other places in India.

During the course of investigation. The roles of senior functionaries of the banned terrorist outfits LeT and HUJI, namely Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid alias Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Major Abdurrehman alias Pasha with active connivance and assistance from officers of ISI, namely, Major Iqbal alias Major Ali, Major Sameer Ali alias Major Samir, all residents of Pakistan, have emerged.

Hence, the Special NIA Court, Patiala House in New Delhi, has issued non-bailable warrants against all nine accused persons.

The accused Headley and Rana were arrested by law enforcement agencies in the USA in their case. Consequent upon the request of the NIA, Interpol, and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi issued Red Notices (RNs) against the remaining seven absconding accused persons noted above.

The NIA sent extradition requests to the USA for the extradition of the accused persons Headley and Rana, which are still pending for execution by the authorities of the USA.

A letter Rogatory (letter of request for assistance in investigation) has been furnished to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and we are awaiting their reply.

After the completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on December 24, 2011, against all nine accused persons under sections 120 B, read with 121, 121A, 302, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16,18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

