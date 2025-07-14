New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Counsel for Nimisha Priya, the Kerala nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen, on Monday has thanked Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, who appeared before the Supreme Court and detailed the challenges faced by the Union Government in her case.

The 37-year-old nurse from Kerala is set to be executed on July 16. The trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

Advocate Subhash Chandran K R said that the Attorney General informed the Supreme Court that the Union Government faced challenges in matters related to Nimisha Priya.

"We extend our thanks to the Attorney General who appeared today before the Supreme Court and apprised the court regarding the steps taken by the Union Government till now in this matter. The learned attorney has informed the court about the challenges the Union Government is facing," Advocate Chandran told ANI.

The counsel for the Kerala nurse stated that the Indian government has requested the government of Yemen to postpone the date of her execution, adding that they are hopeful that the Yemeni authorities will extend the execution date as per the Indian government's request.

"He informed the court that the Indian Government has officially requested the government of Yemen or the authorities there to postpone the date, extend the date of execution. The government is hopeful that the Yemeni counterparts will consider that positively and they will extend the date of execution," advocate Chandran said.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed sadness over the Indian government's submission that there is not much it can do to intervene and save the nurse facing the death penalty in a murder case in Yemen.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard a plea today seeking directions to the Indian government to save the nurse from Yemen death row, through diplomatic channel negotiations.

The counsel who appeared for Priya informed the Court that the only remaining option to save her is through a blood money settlement, provided the family of the deceased is willing to accept it.

The Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya. He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

However, the AGI also admitted that the Indian government's ability to intervene is limited, describing it as "a very complex issue," adding, "there's no way we can know what's happening (in Yemen)."

"There's nothing much that we can do... It's not like any other part of the world (where possible negotiations can be carried out)", the AGI stated.

Hearing the Central government's submission, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and said that it would be "very sad if she (Priya) were to lose her life.

After hearing submissions from both Priya's counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18.

"The parties may apprise the Court on the next date about the status of the case," the bench stated in its order. (ANI)

