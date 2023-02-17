Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is showcasing the full-scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft named HLFT-42 at the Aero India show (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): In a first of its kind, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) signed an MoU with UAE-based medical service provider Response Plus Holdings (RPM) PJSC, for collaboration in Helicopter Emergency Medical Services and evacuation in Aero India 2023 that concluded in Bengaluru on Friday.

This is the first time that HAL has signed up for export of helicopter platforms for emergency services. Response Plus operates in a number of countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, Oman and Saudi Arabia, as well as the UAE.

Aero India 2023, held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka capital Bengaluru between February 13-17, proved to be a grand event that showcased sorties, aerobatic performances and mid-air formations.

The 14th edition of the grand air show, showcased the strides India is making in defence and aerospace. It also brought together agencies from various countries allowing them to advertise their innovations.

The event marked concrete opportunities for cooperation in defence exports with various agencies of the UAE. Several on going negotiations and projects fructified and resulted in three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) being signed.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two partners will explore opportunities for cooperation in the emergency medical services (EMS), medical evacuation (medevac) and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS). This shared opportunities will be sought in India, the Gulf states, and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Hal also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EDGE Group entity AL TARIQ. This MoU will allow both companies to explore the integration of the AL TARIQ family of long-range precision-guided munitions onto HAL's fixed-wing platforms.

AL TARIQ is a leading developer and producer of highly modular long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs). Under the MoU, AL TARIQ will explore the feasibility of integrating their line of LR-PGMs onto HAL platforms for enhanced mission flexibility.

In line with the theme of Aero India 2023, 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', and highlighting local partnerships and investments in India, AL TARIQ also signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL). This MoU entails creating avenues towards joint production of all weather, day/night, long-range precision-guided munition (LR-PGM) kits in India.

Thus, Aero India 2023 proved to be a landmark event in galvanising India UAE cooperation in the defence sector. These signings will open up further opportunities for the defence sector of both countries. (ANI)

