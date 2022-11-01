Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): In the Kashmir Valley, youths are now interested in business as well as other sectors, in which a large number of young women are also involved in the business.

Now, young women entrepreneurs in the Kashmir valley are making their businesses unique by incorporating new ideas. A good example is Afshana Feroze Khan of Srinagar, who makes different flower-shaped chocolates. Chocolates made in this style are hardly available in the general market.

Afshana, 25, hails from the Nishat area of the Srinagar district. Afshana Khan has done BA but it was her passion for making different recipes that drove this genius to create unique chocolates.

It was not easy for him to start this work though. However, with his self-confidence and enthusiasm, he got the support of his parents. Although Afshana did this job of making flower-shaped chocolates, she must have resorted to YouTube to hone her skills and gain complete expertise.

It has not even been a year since Afshana started this chocolate-making business. However, their chocolates are well-liked by people because of the attractive recipe and unique taste. At the same time, it does not compromise on the quality of its products. Due to this once chocolate eaters are forced to order a second time. Afshana Feroze says that more orders come on occasions of weddings, birthdays, and other special events, but 4 to 5 orders are received on a daily basis.

Afshana started her business from a small room at home with the savings she earned while tutoring children. In today's history, Afshana Feroze earns 40 to 50 thousand rupees per month. In such a case, it wishes to expand its business further and also provide employment to others in the coming time.

Afshana says that instead of wasting time looking for a government job, it is better to focus on earning self-employment by utilizing your skills and abilities so as to create employment resources not only for yourself but also for others.

Success in any work can be achieved with courage, dedication, and motivation. In such a situation, Afshana Feroze is not only emerging as a successful entrepreneur, but she is also becoming a beacon for others. (ANI)

