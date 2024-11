New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the shift to online classes for all students, including those enrolled in its schools, until November 23, due to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The decision was made in view of the severe air pollution levels, with the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 460, placing it in the "severe plus" category.

Also Read | Shivpuri Shocker: Man Assaults Nephew, Beats Him to Death in Madhya Pradesh for Demanding Mother’s Share in Land.

In a notification, the university said that regular physical classes would resume on November 25, prioritising the health and well-being of students.

The administration also directed the heads of all its schools to suspend physical classes until further notice and conduct classes online.

Also Read | Harshita Brella Murder: Parents of Indian-Origin Woman Found Murdered in London Call for Justice As Hunt for Husband and Suspect Pankaj Lamba Continues.

On Monday, both Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University announced similar measures, shifting to online classes until November 23 and November 22, respectively.

However, the schedule for exams and interviews at both universities will remain unchanged, as said in their notifications.

The Delhi government has declared the ongoing air quality crisis a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take necessary precautions to protect public health.

Several schools and colleges in the region have already transitioned to online classes in response to the worsening air quality. PTI SJJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)