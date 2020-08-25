Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A considerable number of devotees rushed to Srikalahasti Lord Siva temple on Monday.

The temple saw a rush of devotees after almost four months. The temple has stopped Darsanam of the Almighty for devotees since the end of March due to the COVID pandemic.

Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati are called Vayu Lingeswara and Goddess Sri Gnana Prasunamba in Srikalahasti temple.

This place is famous for Rahu Ketu Dosha Nivarana Poojas. All kinds of worship were stopped after the lockdown.

A few days ago all services were started. Devotees are gradually increasing from last week. Almost 2,000 devotees are visiting the temple since past one week. With this, the temple wore a festive look. (ANI)

