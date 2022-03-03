New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) On the NHRC's intervention in a case of death of four children due to electrocution in Sambhal, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has paid Rs 5 lakh each as monetary relief to their next of kin, the rights panel said on Wednesday.

However, having received no information on the departmental action taken and the grant of criminal proceedings against the negligent public servants, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued summons for the personal appearance of the UP chief secretary on April 28 with the requisite reports, it said in a statement.

He shall stand dispensed with personal appearance if the reports are received by April 21, it added.

The commission had registered the case on the basis of complaints alleging that four children died due to electrocution when a live wire snapped and fell into a tube-well they were bathing in Sambhal district on June 21, 2019. The incident had occurred due to the alleged negligence of the electricity department.

On the basis of the material on record received from authorities in response to its notices, "the commission found the allegations as correct and that the personnel of Paschimannchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited were responsible for the incident", the statement said.

Thereafter, the NHRC issued a notice to the state chief secretary asking why an appropriate amount of interim relief may not be recommended to be paid to the next of kin of the deceased children. He was also asked to submit the details of the departmental action taken in the matter and the grant of prosecution sanction in the criminal case, it said. PTI KND

