New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued orders for disengagement of 116 fellows under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre Fellowship Programme, days after a Bill related to services matters in national capital was passed in Parliament.

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat had issued an order earlier this month discontinuing the engagement of the fellows, but later said the decision has been kept in abeyance till further directions.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recently terminated the services of around 400 "specialists" appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government, a move the AAP dispensation termed "unconstitutional".

"The engagement of Fellows, Associate Fellows and Associate Fellows (Media) under Delhi Assembly Research Centre Fellowship Programme in Delhi Legislative Assembly is hereby discontinued with immediate effect till the issues of payment of stipend and marking of attendance are resolved.

"All Fellows, Associate Fellows and Associate Fellows (Media) are hereby directed to clear all dues, if any, and submit No Dues Certificate to this Secretariat immediately without fail. This issued with prior approval of Hon'ble Speaker, DLA," read the Legislative Assembly Secretariat order issued on August 9.

Parliament on Monday had passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

