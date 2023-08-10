Gurugram, August 10: A mob of over 10 men allegedly pelted stones at a man's house in a village here and threatened to kill the family, amid communal tension in the district, police said on Thursday. The house owner Aslam, in his complaint, claimed that the mob attacked his house to incite communal tension in the area and demanded that strict action be taken against the accused.

The incident took place in the Bhora Kalan village here on Wednesday morning when the group of men allegedly pelted stones at Aslam's house, leaving the windowpanes shattered, the police said. The family members claimed that when they came out of the house, the mob threatened to kill them, they said. Haryana Violence: Death Toll Rises to Five After Mosque Set on Fire in Gurugram, Curfew Imposed in Nuh.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot but the accused had fled by then, they added. “It was around 11 am on Wednesday when I was at my shop, my wife Usbu Ara called me and said that a group of youths were pelting stones at my house. The glass of a window and the balcony of the house were shattered." Aslam said. Haryana Communal Violence: Mobile Internet Services in Nuh Stay Suspended Till August 11.

Based on Aslam's complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday at the Bilaspur police station here against the unidentified men under Sections 148 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion), 427 (causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

A senior police officer said efforts are underway to nab the accused.

A native of Motihari district in Bihar, Aslam runs a mechanic shop at the Bilaspur Chowk here and has been residing in Bhora Kalan with his family for the last four years.

