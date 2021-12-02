New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): All schools in Delhi will be closed from December 3, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," Rai said.

His statement comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

"We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi," the Court observed today.

The Delhi government reopened schools on November 29 for all the classes. (ANI)

