Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): A day after the Supreme Court's directive, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered oath to senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet.

The swearing-in was also attended by Chief Minister and DMK leader, MK Stalin.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin thanked the Supreme Court for its 'timely intervention' after the top court's directive to re-induct senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister.

The apex court on Thursday questioned the conduct of Governor Ravi over his decision to refuse to appoint K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet and said that he had defied the order of the top court.

CJI Chandrachud said, "We are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor in this case. We did not want to say it out loud in court but you are now constraining us to say it aloud."

CJI noted that Ponmudy's conviction has been stayed by the top court and despite that, the Tamil Nadu Governor is not allowing him to swear in.

The court was dealing with the TN government's plea against the governor's decision to refuse to appoint Ponmudy as minister.

In the plea, the Tamil Nadu Government has urged the top court to issue directions to appoint K Ponmudy as a Member of Legislative Assembly as a Minister of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy was reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case against Ponmudy and his wife, Visalakshi, in 2011.

Ponmudy was also the minister for higher education and mines during the DMK regime from 2006 to 2011. (ANI)

