Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 13 (PTI) The controversy over the denial of censor certification for the Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' has been resolved, with the makers agreeing to change the film's title.

It will now be titled 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' (JSK), with the addition of an initial to the name 'Janaki'.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

The original title was rejected by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), despite having been cleared by the regional panel, because Janaki is a synonym for Goddess Sita.

Following an appeal filed by the film's producers, High Court judge N Nagaresh agreed to watch the film before passing a verdict.

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

After the screening, the court asked the producers whether they wished to continue the legal battle.

The producers then agreed to make the changes suggested by the CBFC, as the film's release was being delayed.

In addition to the title change, the film will be released with alterations in eight scenes, and the name 'Janaki' will be muted in court sequences.

The film's director, Pravin Narayanan, announced on Facebook that the film will release on July 17.

"It is with great joy and even more relief that we, Team JSK, announce the release of our film. As everyone knows, the film, which was supposed to be released on June 27, was denied entry on June 21 due to some unexpected circumstances, and as a result, we had to file a petition before the High Court," he wrote in a post on Saturday night.

He said the film is the result of a long-standing dream and the collective effort of many artists.

Narayanan also thanked the film organisations that protested the CBFC's decision to deny certification for what he called "unjustifiable reasons."

Various film bodies, led by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), had staged a protest on June 30 in front of the CBFC's regional office in Thiruvananthapuram, opposing what they described as unfair certification practices.

'JSK' stars Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The CBFC has now cleared the film with a ‘UA 16+' certificate.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)