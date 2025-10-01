Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 1 (ANI): The spirit of Durga Puja has gripped Agartala with full fervour, turning the capital city into a hub of colour, culture, and celebration. Often considered the second city after Kolkata in hosting Durga Puja on such a grand scale, Agartala has been drawing lakhs of visitors from across the Northeast and other parts of the country.

From the heart of the capital to its suburban stretches, festive cheer resonates everywhere. Pandal-hopping is in full swing, with families, groups of youngsters, and visitors from neighbouring states thronging the elaborately themed pandals. Giant-sized idols and artistically designed structures, many carrying themes of patriotism, cultural diversity, and traditional heritage, have become major attractions this year.

Adding flavour to the carnival-like atmosphere, food stalls serving traditional Bengali dishes, biryani, rolls, and sweets have drawn long queues. Book stalls and help desks set up near major pandals are also engaging visitors. The illuminated streets of central Agartala, with vibrant lighting and artistic decorations, are drawing comparisons to Kolkata's festive grandeur.

Despite the massive turnout, traffic has remained largely smooth owing to the administration's detailed crowd and mobility management. "Security has been tightened across the capital with police deployment, volunteers, CCTV surveillance, and watchtowers at major junctions," Traffic SP Kanta Jahangir told ANI.

On the auspicious evening of Maha Ashtami, the General Secretary of Sanhati Club -- one of the oldest and most popular Puja committees in the city -- and Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumder, shared insights into this year's celebration.

"Sanhati Club is celebrating its 79th Puja this year. We always focus on unique and socially relevant themes that raise expectations among people across the state. This year, we are highlighting two ideas: allowing children to grow freely in their own way and showcasing India as a land of diverse cultures through performances representing different states," Majumder said.

Majumder added that visitors from across Tripura and beyond make it a point to attend every year, turning the festival into not just a spiritual event but also a cultural exchange platform.

With vibrant pandals, festive lights, food, music, and cultural showcases, Durga Puja in Agartala continues to reflect the city's unique blend of tradition and modernity, keeping alive its legacy as a grand centre of the festival in the Northeast. (ANI)

