Agra, Mar 10 (PTI) A fifteen-year-old girl who had gone missing on Holi and traced on Friday was allegedly gangraped by unknown people, police here said.

According to a family member of the girl, she had left her home at around 2.30 Thursday to play holi in the village, but did not return. Her family searched for her whole night, but she could not be found.

Also Read | CISF Raising Day 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Review CISF Parade in Hyderabad on March 12.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Mayank Tiwari told PTI that a case had been registered under Section 376 (rape) and 308 (culpable homicide) of IPC and under the POCSO Act against unknown persons.

"An investigation is on and we will act accordingly. The girl is being treated at a government hospital in Agra," Tiwari said.

Also Read | NPDRR 2023: After Turkey, Syria Earthquakes, World Has Recognised, Appreciated Role of India’s Disaster Management Efforts, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The girl was spotted Friday morning by a milkman, who saw her struggling to get to the road from a jungle area.

The man identified the girl and informed her family members.

"We suspect that some unknown people had taken her to the jungle in a vehicle and gangraped her. She was brutally attacked and strangled. Her assailants left her assuming her dead," claimed the father of the girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)