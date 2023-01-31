Agra, Jan 31 (PTI) Four men alleged to be shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested here for firing at a hotel owner in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested gangsters had allegedly shot at the owner of a hotel, Akshya Gurnani, in the Rajasthan capital on January 28, after he refused to pay them Rs 1 crore, they said.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2022-23 Calls for Simpler Tax, Rules for Start-Up Shifting Base to India.

"Four accused have been arrested by Agra Police, SWAT team, SOG, in Bah in Rural Agra. The arrested men revealed that they were the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were involved in the firing at the owner of a hotel in Jaipur on January 28," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Somendra Meena told media here.

The gangsters had demanded Rs 1 crore from Gurnani in a WhatsApp call and the matter was booked at Jawahar Circle Police Station in Jaipur.

Also Read | RBI Appoints V Ramachandra as Member of Advisory Committee of SIFL, SEFL.

The gangsters were arrested following a tip-off received from Jaipur Police about their presence in Agra's Jaitpur area.

The four shooters have been identified as Jaiprakash alias JP and Rishab from Bikaner in Rajasthan, and Pradeep Shukla and Bhupendra Gurjar from Agra.

"Police recovered three pistols, six magazines and live cartridges from the accused. They have been handed over to Jaipur Police for further investigation," said Meena.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)