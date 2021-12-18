Agra, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Minister S P Singh Baghel and MLA Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan on Saturday appeared before a court in a case involving the disobedience to a government official's order.

The case was lodged against 38 people, including the minister and the MLA, in 2016 at the Etmadpur police station under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to a written order of a government official).

Also Read | Punjab: Man Beaten to Death After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

The charges in this case were to be framed in the court of Special Judge Neeraj Gautam on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)