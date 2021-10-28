New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Noting that the "golden period" of agriculture is currently underway in India under the central government, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said the country will emerge as a leading agricultural and scientific power in the next 25 years.

In an address to farmers, Singh assured them that the unique initiative of the government to find science-based agricultural innovations will not only double the farmers' income but also make India a leading agricultural and scientific power by the time it turns 100 after 25 years.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The minister said a series of novel initiatives have been taken for the welfare of farmers in the last seven years.

He said welfare schemes like PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Card, neem coated urea, e-NAM are among some initiatives that have truly revolutionised agriculture and farm production.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The pro-farmer schemes and programmes have also empowered the agriculture sector, besides giving esteem and respect to the farmers that was lacking earlier, he added.

The minister said the Biotech-KISAN scheme is a scientist-farmer partnership launched by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in 2017 for agriculture innovation with an objective to connect science laboratories with the farmers to find out innovative solutions and technologies to be applied at farm level.

He said the establishment of Biotech-KISAN hubs in different agro-climatic zones will strengthen and empower the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) with latest and innovative technologies by linking them with national scientific labs and institutions.

Singh informed that 36 Biotech-KISAN hubs have been established so far, covering all 15 agro-climatic zones in the country and their activities implemented in a total of 169 districts, including 112 "aspirational districts".

He said the scheme has benefitted over three lakh farmers so far by increasing their agriculture output and income. Over 200 enterprises have also been developed in rural areas.

Singh said the department has also planned to establish a network of Biotech-KISAN hubs in the Northeast as well as in other Himalayan states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under its special programmes. He said the proposals have already been developed and finalised for establishing 15 Biotech-KISAN hubs in the northeastern region.

"Similarly, it is planned to establish at least a similar number of Biotech-KISAN Hubs in other Himalayan states," the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)