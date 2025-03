New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, to apply for a new British passport after the existing document expired.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed one of the bail conditions imposed on March 7, required him to have a passport.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 11th Roza of Ramzan on March 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

“The superintendent of the jail concerned is directed to allow the accused C M James to apply for a passport online, for which they will provide him the online facility with the internet…,” the court said.

The court also directed its staffers to provide him with a copy of his old passport--required for making a fresh application.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for 'Misusing' Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

The court also allowed his plea for inspection of the unrelied documents filed by the CBI.

"The CBI is directed to provide a laptop for inspection of the digital records pertaining to the inspection of unrelied documents to the accused, who be physically taken to the CGO Complex, where the office of the CBI is situated by the jail superintendent concerned (on 10 specific dates between March 12 and April 15)," it said.

The court previously imposed the bail conditions in the cases against James.

He was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was arrested by the CBI and the ED later.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case and the other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, claimed an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

The ED chargesheet filed against James in June 2016 alleged he received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)