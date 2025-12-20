New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday ordered the release of Christian Michel James from custody in a money laundering case linked with the AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

Though he will remain in custody in the CBI case, a similar application is also pending in the CBI case.

Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal ordered the release of Christian Michel James under the provisions of Section 436A CrPC.

The court has ordered the jail authorities to release Christian Michel James on December 21 if he is not in custody in any other case.

James had sought release from custody on the grounds that he had completed the maximum sentence of seven years in custody in the money laundering case.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in the Money laundering case.

His application in the CBI case is coming up for a hearing on Monday.

Christian Michel James was extradited from Dubai on December 4, 2018. He was arrested by the CBI. He was remanded in CBI custody. Thereafter, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22, 2018.

It is a case related to the Rs 3,600 crores deal of AgustaWestland helicopters for VVIPs. It is alleged that in order to enable the supplier to get the bid, the condition of flying height was reduced. It is also alleged that Rs 200 crore kickback was paid. Former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi is also an accused.

The CBI had registered a case in 2013. The ED had also registered a case.

James, a British national, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The courts had imposed the condition of furnishing bail bonds of Rs. five lakhs in each case and surrendering his passport.

He has not furnished the bail bond, and his passport expired during the period of his custody in the case.

