Patna, Mar 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bihar on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he is scheduled to meet leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and address a couple of public functions.

Details of the visit of Shah, a former BJP president who is widely regarded as the party's principal strategist, were shared on Friday by state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal.

Also Read | 'India First' Has Become the Mantra of Country's Foreign Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Amit Shah is likely to reach Patna airport at 7.45 PM. He will drive straight to the state BJP headquarters for an interaction with the party's legislators. It will be followed by a meeting, late in the night, of the core committee that comprises Union ministers from Bihar and other senior leaders," said Jaiswal.

On Sunday, after addressing a function of the Cooperation department in Patna, which is likely to be attended by thousands of people, Shah will leave for a rally in Gopalganj district, Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Elderly Couple Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 50 Lakh to Cyber Fraud in Belagavi.

"Upon return from Gopalganj, Shah will visit the residence of the chief minister for a crucial meeting of the NDA, before boarding his return flight," said the Bihar BJP president.

The former BJP president's visit comes months ahead of the assembly polls which the party would contest in alliance with the JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar, besides smaller partners like Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, of Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively.

All eyes are likely to be on the chemistry between Shah and Kumar, in the backdrop of the former's reluctance to affirm that the latter would be the chief ministerial candidate, even though the BJP depends on JD(U) to survive in power at the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)