New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Shopkeepers at Delhi's Nauroji Nagar are waiting for customers and business is not brisk ahead of Diwali.

Rajkumar, a shopkeeper at Nauroji Nagar earthen pot market said, "Currently, there is no business. If you will compare the business to earlier, it is 50 per cent currently. Earlier, there was a rush in the market. There used to be no space in the market. Two months before Diwali, there used to be a rush at the market. But, today there is no rush."

He said that earlier, there was nothing, but this time, the situation is slightly better.

"Let's see what happens in future. Still, there are 12-14 days left. People are coming but not much. There are more labourers than customers," he added.

Beena Devi, a shopkeeper said, "There is less rush right now. Very few people are coming to buy things."

She asked if people do not have money, how would they purchase anything.

"People don't have money. There is not much income and sales in the business," she added.

Another shopkeeper, named Rekha said that they are making preparations ahead of Diwali and waiting for customers to come.

"People are coming. Inflation is rising. People want to buy things, but everything has become expensive," she said.

She further said that there is demand, but because of inflation people are not buying it

"Earlier wax cost Rs 80 per kg and the current rate of wax is Rs 130-140 per kg. There is demand, but because of inflation, people are not buying it," she added. (ANI)

