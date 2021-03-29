Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a 'padayatra' (roadshow) in Nandigram on a wheelchair, marking the first roadshow here after she was injured in an alleged attack earlier this month.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Thousands of people gathered around the Chief Minister waving party flags as Mamata held the rally from Khudiram Mod to Thakur Chowk in Nandigram Block-2, which would be followed by a public meeting in Jansabha Boyal II.

Another public meeting will take place at 2 pm then at 3:30 pm in the Amdabad High School Ground.

Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take on Mamata in a massive roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday to bat for Adhikari. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty is also expected to conduct a roadshow for the BJP in Nandigram ahead of polling.

Earlier this month, during a two-day visit in Nandigram, Mamata alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign.

Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Election Commission later said that the injury caused to the CM in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack" and suspended IPS officer Vivek Sahay, acting director of security for the West Bengal Chief Minister, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to the polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)